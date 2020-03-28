Pattaya: Tensions rise between some foreigners who refuse to wear masks





Pattaya – As the Covid-19 situation worsens in Pattaya and Thailand and local entertainment venue workers have now been out of work for almost two weeks with no sign of relief in the near future, local Thai residents have begun to complain to the local Thai news media, including The Thai version of The Pattaya News, about some foreigners not wearing masks. Additionally, foreigners have been reporting to The Pattaya News English about claims of being told they have to wear a mask in public by local law enforcement officials or face a fine. The Pattaya News was unable to independently verify these claims.

In the Western World many doctors preach not to wear masks, to conserve them for medical staff and that they do not provide protection from the Covid-19 coronavirus. The World Health Organization also advises that wearing a mask is not needed unless one is already sick or in the medical profession.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

