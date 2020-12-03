December 3, 2020

Health officials confident COVID-19 situation in north under control

White and red face mask symbol sign

White and red face mask symbol sign. Photo: geralt / Pixabay.


Health authorities expressed confidence today that the Covid-19 situation in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are under control despite the recent return of 10 Thais from neighbouring Myanmar who tested positive.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, meanwhile, played down fears that there could be a second wave of the pandemic.
However, a medical expert warned that the country needs to be put on high alert for a potential second wave of the pandemic following what happened in the two provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

