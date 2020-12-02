December 2, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Charter Court finds PM Prayut not guilty of ethics breaches

1 min read
1 min ago TN
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral cooperation prospects with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: russia-asean20.ru


The Constitutional Court has dismissed charges of ethics breaches and conflict of interests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in connection with his continued stay at a property owned by the Royal Thai Army after his retirement as army chief.

A guilty verdict would have ended General Prayut’s premiership.

The charges against Prayut were filed by SompongAmornwiwat, leader of Pheu Thai, the main opposition party, with House Speaker Chuan Leekpaiwho forwarded it to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

Full story: thaipbsworld.co

By Thai PBS World

Charter Court finds PM Prayut not guilty of ethics breaches 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government approves 120kph speed limit

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

16 Thais among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded today in Thailand

24 mins ago TN
2 min read

Applications Open for the APRU Virtual Student Exchange Program

52 mins ago Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Charter Court finds PM Prayut not guilty of ethics breaches

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Government approves 120kph speed limit

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 under Control in Chiang Mai: Governor

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

16 Thais among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded today in Thailand

24 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close