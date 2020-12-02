Charter Court finds PM Prayut not guilty of ethics breaches





The Constitutional Court has dismissed charges of ethics breaches and conflict of interests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in connection with his continued stay at a property owned by the Royal Thai Army after his retirement as army chief.

A guilty verdict would have ended General Prayut’s premiership.

The charges against Prayut were filed by SompongAmornwiwat, leader of Pheu Thai, the main opposition party, with House Speaker Chuan Leekpaiwho forwarded it to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

