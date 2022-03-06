March 6, 2022

Government asks elderly to get vaccinated ahead of Songkran festival

58 mins ago TN
Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) urged more than two million elderly people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the Songkran festival, as infections may skyrocket during the festive period.

The department warned that 2.17 million elderly people have not yet received any COVID-19 vaccination, meaning their health could be affected if they become infected.

About 83 percent of the elderly population in Thailand is vaccinated with at least one jab, said DDC deputy director Sophon Iamsirithavorn.

Statistics provided by the department show that out of every 100,000 older adults in Thailand aged 60 to 69, 521 contracted COVID-19. The number is slightly lower for those over 70.

Thailand has recorded more than three million infected cases and 23,176 deaths.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

ATM machines at Phuket Airport

Hotels in Phuket and Krabi stop accepting credit cards from Russian tourists

23 mins ago TN
American Express credit cards

Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia due to Ukraine invasion

25 mins ago TN
Baan Sathon Mansion, the former Russian Embassy building located in Sathon District, Bangkok

Russian embassy in Bangkok urges Thais not to join fight

42 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

City Pillar Shrine (Phra Pradaeng) in Samut Prakan Province

Police hunting culprits of Samut Prakan shooting spree

8 mins ago TN
ATM machines at Phuket Airport

Hotels in Phuket and Krabi stop accepting credit cards from Russian tourists

23 mins ago TN
American Express credit cards

Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia due to Ukraine invasion

25 mins ago TN
Baan Sathon Mansion, the former Russian Embassy building located in Sathon District, Bangkok

Russian embassy in Bangkok urges Thais not to join fight

42 mins ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Government Instructs Authorities to Prepare for Volatile Weather

51 mins ago TN