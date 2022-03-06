Government Instructs Authorities to Prepare for Volatile Weather
BANGKOK (NNT) – Government agencies have been instructed to prepare emergency measures in anticipation of volatile weather nationwide over the start of this week.
According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently expressed concern about public safety due to extreme weather predicted by the Thai Meteorological Department going into Tuesday. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are forecast in the lower Northeastern, Central and Eastern regions.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
