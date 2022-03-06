Government Instructs Authorities to Prepare for Volatile Weather









BANGKOK (NNT) – Government agencies have been instructed to prepare emergency measures in anticipation of volatile weather nationwide over the start of this week.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently expressed concern about public safety due to extreme weather predicted by the Thai Meteorological Department going into Tuesday. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are forecast in the lower Northeastern, Central and Eastern regions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





