March 6, 2022

Government Instructs Authorities to Prepare for Volatile Weather

51 mins ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Two young boys riding a scooter on a flooded street. Photo: qimono (Pixabay)




BANGKOK (NNT) – Government agencies have been instructed to prepare emergency measures in anticipation of volatile weather nationwide over the start of this week.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently expressed concern about public safety due to extreme weather predicted by the Thai Meteorological Department going into Tuesday. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are forecast in the lower Northeastern, Central and Eastern regions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Leave a Reply

