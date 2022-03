Baan Sathon Mansion, the former Russian Embassy building located in Sathon District, Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY 4.0









The embassy of Russia in Bangkok has warned Thai citizens against volunteering to fight alongside Ukrainians.

The embassy posted a statement on its Facebook account on Saturday that the Russian Defence Ministry strongly advises against such participation in foreign military campaigns.

Full story: Bangkok Post

