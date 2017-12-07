Hells Angels members arrested in Pattaya

Police on Wednesday arrested and charged four foreigners – believed to be members of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang – with several criminal offences, and plan to deport and blacklist them from the country.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, acting deputy commissioner of tourist police, said police raided five luxury houses in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district. Police were searching for eight foreigners who were believed to be members of the gang in Pattaya, and arrested four of them.

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST