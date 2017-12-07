Thursday, December 7, 2017
Home > Pattaya > Hells Angels members arrested in Pattaya

Hells Angels members arrested in Pattaya

A member of the The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC), whose members typically ride Harley-Davidson motorbikes
TN Pattaya 0

Police on Wednesday arrested and charged four foreigners – believed to be members of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang – with several criminal offences, and plan to deport and blacklist them from the country.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, acting deputy commissioner of tourist police, said police raided five luxury houses in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district. Police were searching for eight foreigners who were believed to be members of the gang in Pattaya, and arrested four of them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Chinese Tourist Drowns While Snorkeling in Pattaya

Breaking News

Drunken Auto theft suspect subjected to “rough justice” in Pattaya

Breaking News

‘Sea’ Food Poisoning of 20 guests at Pattaya Park Hotel

Leave a Reply