Government to launch safety measures for Songkran

BANGKOK, 28 March 2017 (NNT) – The Cabinet on Tuesday approved an order to require all hospitals to provide free treatment for emergency patients within 72 hours before transferring them to the hospitals in the Social Security scheme.

Minister of Public Health Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said the Cabinet agreed that private hospitals must treat emergency patients until they are no longer critical and charge them or their relatives at the rates in accordance with the laws. Relevant regulations will be slightly revised before the order takes effect before the Songkran festival this year, said the minister.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan