Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Home > News > Government to launch safety measures for Songkran

Government to launch safety measures for Songkran

Thais celebrate their New Year with the Songkran festival
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 28 March 2017 (NNT) – The Cabinet on Tuesday approved an order to require all hospitals to provide free treatment for emergency patients within 72 hours before transferring them to the hospitals in the Social Security scheme.

Minister of Public Health Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said the Cabinet agreed that private hospitals must treat emergency patients until they are no longer critical and charge them or their relatives at the rates in accordance with the laws. Relevant regulations will be slightly revised before the order takes effect before the Songkran festival this year, said the minister.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Wildlife Group Raided for Criticizing Elephant Poaching

More than 4 million Thais alcoholic: survey

Frédéric Mitterrand admitted to paying for sex with ‘young boys’ in Thailand

Leave a Reply