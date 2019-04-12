Armed drug suspect arrested, 4k meth pills seized





PHUKET: Two men have been arrested for drugs, with one of the men found carrying a .357 revolver, Phuket Provincial Police have announced.

Teerasak “Lek” Kulchawa, 32, was arrested in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, Thalang after he was found in possession of 4,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 172.59 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) as well as a .357 handgun and 12 bullets, and two digital weighing machines.

