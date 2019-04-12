Royal Thai Police flag

Flag of the Royal Thai Police. Photo: Xiengyod.

Phuket

Armed drug suspect arrested, 4k meth pills seized

By TN / April 12, 2019

PHUKET: Two men have been arrested for drugs, with one of the men found carrying a .357 revolver, Phuket Provincial Police have announced.

Teerasak “Lek” Kulchawa, 32, was arrested in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, Thalang after he was found in possession of 4,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 172.59 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) as well as a .357 handgun and 12 bullets, and two digital weighing machines.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

