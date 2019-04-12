Thai man accused of raping his 12 year old step daughter caught after a decade on the run in Chon Buri





Chon Buri – The Crime Suppression Division acting on an arrest warrant for a child rapist finally got their man after a ten-year hunt.

When Anusorn Samidee, 38, realized the game was up his face paled and he admitted what he did all those years ago according to Daily News.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



