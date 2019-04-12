Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert South of Indonesia

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Sulawesi Island in eastern Indonesia on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning and sending panicked residents running from their homes.
A spokesman for Indonesia’s Geophysical Agency issued the warning after the quake hit on Friday, RT reported.
It struck 280 km (174 miles) south of the province of Gorontalo at a depth of 43 km (27 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.
Full story: tasnimnews.com
