Tsunami 2004 aftermath. Aceh, Indonesia, 2005. Photo: AusAID

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert South of Indonesia

By TN / April 12, 2019

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Sulawesi Island in eastern Indonesia on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning and sending panicked residents running from their homes.

A spokesman for Indonesia’s Geophysical Agency issued the warning after the quake hit on Friday, RT reported.

It struck 280 km (174 miles) south of the province of Gorontalo at a depth of 43 km (27 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.

