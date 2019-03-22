American drug suspect, on the run for 25 years, arrested in Chiang Mai





A 67-year-old American drug suspect, who had been living under the identity of another person for more than 25 years, was arrested in Chiang Mai this week.

The Thai Immigration Bureau identified the suspect as B. M.. He has been on the run for 25 years with false ID and living in Thailand for six years.

