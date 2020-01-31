Fri. Jan 31st, 2020

Wife of Indian Man Who Took Dozens of Children Hostage Dies After Being Beaten by Locals

Hindu women attending Bhaat ceremony in India

Hindu women attending Bhaat ceremony in India. Photo: Swati dsc.


New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s state of Uttar Pradesh was tense on Thursday 30 January, after a man took 23 children hostage. The accused invited the children to his home, supposedly for a birthday party for his daughter. The state government launched a Commando operation, which ended with the man being shot dead and the children being rescued.

Angry locals beat the wife of Subhash Batham, a resident of the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, who had been holding several women and 23 children, and killed her, the police chief of Kanpur region in Uttar Pradesh confirmed on Friday.

Inspector-General of the Police in Kanpur Range in Uttar Pradesh said that the woman had succumbed to her injuries and the police were waiting for the post mortem report.

