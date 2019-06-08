Sat. Jun 8th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones: Reuters

1 min read
32 mins ago TN
HUAWEI Ascend P6 smartphone

HUAWEI Ascend P6 smartphone. Photo: Petar Milošević.


PanARMENIAN.Net – Facebook Inc is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a U.S. ban on its purchase of American parts and software, Reuters reports.

Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates, Facebook said. But new Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.

Smartphone vendors often enter business deals to pre-install popular apps such as Facebook. Apps including Twitter and Booking.com also come pre-installed on Huawei phones in many markets. Twitter Inc declined to comment and Booking Holdings did not respond to a request.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Huawei Pauses Production of Smartphones Amid US Blacklisting

4 days ago TN
1 min read

China to Drop Microsoft Windows, Citing Security Concerns Amid US Huawei Crackdown

1 week ago TN
5 min read

Lilium 5-Seater Electric Jet Taxi Completes First Flight

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

About 45,000 People Evacuated in Flood-Hit Southeast China – Authorities

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Immigration Police focus on law-breaking foreigners

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

German Parliament Tightens Deportation Rules, Attempts to Lure Skilled Migrants

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones: Reuters

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close