German Parliament Tightens Deportation Rules, Attempts to Lure Skilled Migrants





The so-called “Orderly Return Act” was introduced by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, known for his hardline stance on migration control. The bill has been slammed by opposition parties The Greens and left-wing Die Linke as well as the right-wing Alternative for Germany.

With 372 votes for, 159 against and 111 abstentions, the new regulations aiming to make deportations easier were approved by the German Bundestag. The “Orderly Return Act”, designed by the Interior Ministry, was one of eight drafts, included in a special migration package. Along with tightening the deportation regulations, it makes it easier for foreign workers to immigrate.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, representing the new legislation on deportation, said that no country in the world could take in refugees indefinitely and only regulated migration can make integration succeed.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

