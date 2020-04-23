Thailand reports 13 new coronavirus infections today, no lockdown relaxation yet

Thailand reports 13 new coronavirus infections today, no lockdown relaxation yet1 min read
Thailand’s new COVID-19 infection rate fell to 13 today, but it is unlikely that the lockdown restrictions will be relaxed on May 1st, as had been hoped, in the 32 provinces with no new confirmed cases for over two weeks.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media today that the CCSA has never said that the measures would be eased in those 32 provinces. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also the CCSA chairman, has always insisted on extreme caution, with all aspects to be considered and the approval of the cabinet being required before any restrictions are eased.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World