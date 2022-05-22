Poramase ‘Beer’ Ngampiches looks set to be next Pattaya mayor after unofficial results have come in









Poramase “Beer” Ngampiches looks set to be the next Pattaya mayor after unofficial, preliminary results with 98% of precincts reporting show him with a solid lead over his three opponents.

According to the latest, as of press time, unofficial results, Poramase had 14,349 votes in the first place, with the second place person, Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn with 12,477 votes. Third place was “Bob” Kittisak with 8,759 votes and fourth place was Sakchai Taenghor with 990 votes. These unofficial counts were likely to slightly fluctuate but officials feel the overall order and results are clear.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

