Police arrested a woman and seven of her employees after they found Bt300,000 worth of goods in her warehouse in Khon Kaen’s Chumpae district that violated the Doraemon copyright.

Supatra Larthoom, 37, and her workers were arrested after police searched her warehouse in Moo 1 village in Tambon Nong Khalid at noon on Friday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

