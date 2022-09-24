70-year-old Australian man allegedly punched in the face by tourist in Pattaya









A 70-year-old Australian man was allegedly punched in the face by an intoxicated tourist after trying to stop him from fighting with a motorcycle taxi rider.

The assault took place last night, September 23rd, at an intersection on Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya. The injured elderly man was only identified as Mr. Tony (70) and sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face. He was aided and taken to a hospital by rescue services.

