Police have seized nearly 5 million methamphetamine pills, worth about 1 billion baht, from two men believed to be working for a man known as Joe Donsa, son of Joe Danchang, a major drug trader who was killed in 1996.

The real name of Joe Donsa is unknown, but an initial investigation found he is a “son of Joe Danchang”, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told reporters yesterday.

