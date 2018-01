Police have arrested four residents of southern border provinces for allegedly trying to smuggle 10.4 kilograms of heroin from Chiang Rai to Narathiwat and then to Malaysia.

The four suspects were arrested at a road checkpoint in Chumphon’s Pathiu district at 7am on Friday. The arrest was announced by Provincial Police Bureau 8 commissioner Pol Lt-General Surasak Yenprem on Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation