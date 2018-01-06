Phuket con gang member arrested

PHUKET: Police today (Jan 5) arrested a 50-year-old man who was part of a four-member con gang that conned a woman out of more than B3 million in a gambling con after pretending to be interested in doing business with her.

A team from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) Sub Division 6 led by Col Sompong Suwannawong and Lt Col Pattrawut Onchuay along with Huai Yang Police in Prachuap Kiri Khan arrested Somchai ‘Kwang’ Inthawong at the Huai Yang Checkpoint while he was in a Mazda sedan with his girlfriend at 10:45am.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News