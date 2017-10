Fourteen students were tested positive for drugs in three separate raids on rooms for rent and dormitories in Pathiu district of Chumphon province on Monday (Oct 9).

The raids were carried out by about 50 police, military and administrative officials on three spots around the King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Chumphon Khet-udomsak campus, in Tambon Chumkho.

By Thai PBS