‘Ghost students’ mystery probed in Northeast





More than 10 schools in the Northeast have been accused of exaggerating the number of students enrolled, possibly to gain benefits based on scale, the director of the Third Regional Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) office said on Monday.

Pol Lt Col Samart Chainarong said random checks among schools in Si Sa Ket, Yasothon and Nakhon Ratchasima this month found three schools where the number of students had allegedly been exaggerated.

