Car Accident Outside London’s Museum Has No Terror Background – Police

London’s Metropolitan Police don’t treat the recent car ramming incident as a terrorist act.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An incident that involved a car ramming into pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London is not treated as a terror attack, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

“The incident in #ExhibitionRoad #SouthKensington earlier is not being treated as a terror-related incident. It is a road traffic collision,” police said via Twitter.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International