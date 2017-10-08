Car Accident Outside London’s Museum Has No Terror Background – Police

Sunday, October 8, 2017
Merseyside Police car in London, UK
London’s Metropolitan Police don’t treat the recent car ramming incident as a terrorist act.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An incident that involved a car ramming into pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London is not treated as a terror attack, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

“The incident in #ExhibitionRoad #SouthKensington earlier is not being treated as a terror-related incident. It is a road traffic collision,” police said via Twitter.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

