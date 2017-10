Police on Monday (Oct 16) seized 508 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”, with a street value of over 1 billion baht, and arrested one of the two suspected couriers in Bua Yai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning (Oct 17), Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the national police chief, said the seizure of the drugs followed coordinated intelligence work of concerned agencies.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS