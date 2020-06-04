General Prawit says he is not ready yet to become Palang Pracharat party leader

General Prawit says he is not ready yet to become Palang Pracharat party leader1 min read
Breaking his long silence about speculation that he might be elected the new leader of the ruling Palang Pracharat party, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told the Thai media today that he is not ready to take the job.
The Deputy Prime Minister said that he is not involved in politics within the Palang Pracharat party, which he insisted is a matter for party members.
By Thai PBS World