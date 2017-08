A 24-year-old recent graduate of Burapha University died after her old wooden home collapsed into the sea in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province.

Three other family members were also slightly injured.

The incident happened in early hours of Tuesday (Aug 22) on the old wooden house which was built in the sea, about 30 metres from the beach road in Pratuang fishing pier in Tambon Sattahip.

By Thai PBS