PHUKET: A 37-year-old Canadian tourist has been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury after his attempted U-turn across the path of two motorbikes on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong late yesterday afternoon (Aug 21) left one of the riders dead and the other in hospital.

Lt Chanat Hongsithchaiyakul of the Chalong Police, who is leading the investigation into the accident, declined to reveal the Canadian man’s name.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News