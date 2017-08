LOP BURI – The hunt for a 26-year-old man, a reputed drug addict, who stole a pistol from a shooting range and shot dead his father on Monday ended abruptly in neighbouring Sing Buri province on Tuesday morning, when he was shot by police.

Police had tracked Surachai Chaiyanant to a resort in In Buri district, where he was hiding, according to media reports.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST