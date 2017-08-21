Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

PHUKET: Tourist Police are trying to locate a tourist who fell off a tuk-tuk still moving at speed in Kathu in the early hours of yesterday (Aug 20) in the hopes of gaining more information about the incident and extent of his injuries and to bring charges against the tuk-tuk driver.

“We must find him for further enquiries before searching for the driver of the tuk-tuk for legal proceedings,” Phuket Tourist Police Deputy inspector Capt Ekkachai Siri told The Phuket News today (Aug 21).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News