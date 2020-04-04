Coronavirus: Thailand bans all incoming flights for 3 days





BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport last night was filled with confusion as some passengers arriving in Thailand claimed they are unaware of the quarantine regulation, where they must be quarantined in a government facility for 14 days on arrival. Due to this incident, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced a temporary ban on all flight arrivals until 6 April.

The CAAT’s Director General Chula Sukmanop said they have imposed a temporary ban on all incoming commercial passenger flights to all airports in Thailand, in order to support containment measures for the spread of COVID-19.

