NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The number of horses killed by a viral disease called African horse sickness in Pak Chong district of this northeastern province has risen to 146.

Provincial livestock development office chief Pasawee Somjai said on Saturday 13 other horses also had severe symptoms.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

