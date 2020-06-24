COVID-19: 50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

COVID-19: 50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week1 min read
The first group of foreigners to be allowed to enter Thailand will comprise business representatives, skilled workers, experts, people with Thai families, teachers, students and patients who agree to quarantine, according to the government.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), on Wednesday elaborated on the government’s plan to allow foreign nationals back into the country. The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of CCSA.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS