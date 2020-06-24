June 24, 2020

COVID-19: 50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.


The first group of foreigners to be allowed to enter Thailand will comprise business representatives, skilled workers, experts, people with Thai families, teachers, students and patients who agree to quarantine, according to the government.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), on Wednesday elaborated on the government’s plan to allow foreign nationals back into the country. The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of CCSA.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

