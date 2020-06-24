Reopened nightlife to be allowed to operate up to midnight





Entertainment venues, such as bars, pubs, karaoke bars and massage parlors, are expected to be allowed to operate up to midnight, when the CCSA meets on Monday to consider further easing of restrictions on business and leisure activities, in the fifth phase of lockdown relaxations.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said today that the subcommittee tasked with easing lockdown restrictions met today, to discuss measures to be applied to the country’s nightlife.

By Thai PBS World

