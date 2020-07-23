July 23, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases in quarantine

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
Interior of Makkasan Station, Bangkok

Interior of Makkasan Station , Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link. Photo: Watcharakorn.


Thailand has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases today (Thursday), all Thais in state quarantine after returning from abroad.

According to the CCSA, four of the eight infections are among Thais returning from Egypt. Two males, both aged 21, arrived in Thailand on July 8th and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. They tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19th, the 11th day of their isolation, although they were asymptomatic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases in quarantine 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

10 Soldiers Returning from Hawaii Have Fever

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai rice exports may hit 20-year low in 2020

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thousands of foreigners to be allowed to enter Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Serial killer Si Quey cremated in Nonthaburi

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Peaceful Anti-Government protests come to Chonburi

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases in quarantine

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close