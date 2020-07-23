Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases in quarantine





Thailand has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases today (Thursday), all Thais in state quarantine after returning from abroad.

According to the CCSA, four of the eight infections are among Thais returning from Egypt. Two males, both aged 21, arrived in Thailand on July 8th and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province. They tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19th, the 11th day of their isolation, although they were asymptomatic.

By Thai PBS World

