Two women die in Bangkok printing shop fire









Two women died from suffocation after a fire broke out and razed a printing shop in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire trucks and crews and rescue workers were called to the blaze at Sor Wattanachang shop on Mahannop Road in Sao Chingcha area, said Pol Capt Anon Saiduang, deputy investigation chief at Samran Rat police station. The fire was reported about 3am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

