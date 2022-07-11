Thailand Aims to Become Hemp Production Hub









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is proceeding with plans to make Thailand a regional manufacturing center for hemp products over the next five years, with the goal of generating at least 25 billion baht in revenue.

According to Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, the value of hemp cultivated and harvested in Thailand is projected to grow by at least 20,000 baht per rai, creating more jobs throughout the industry supply chain.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





