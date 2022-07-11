Thailand Aims to Become Hemp Production Hub
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is proceeding with plans to make Thailand a regional manufacturing center for hemp products over the next five years, with the goal of generating at least 25 billion baht in revenue.
According to Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, the value of hemp cultivated and harvested in Thailand is projected to grow by at least 20,000 baht per rai, creating more jobs throughout the industry supply chain.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand