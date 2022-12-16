AquaDom Bursts: the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium spills 1 million liters of water and 1,500 fish into the street









The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, located inside the Radisson Collection hotel in Berlin, burst this morning for reasons still unknown, spilling into the building and onto the street a million liters of water and 1,500 tropical fish.

“The water from this aquarium has almost completely leaked out, both inside the building and into Karl Liebknecht Street,” a spokesman for the fire department told regional broadcaster rbb. He added that “due to the high pressure of the water in the aquarium, it burst and carried away a lot of objects, which are now scattered on the street”.

At around 5:45 a.m. a very loud noise was heard, said a police spokesman, who added that parts of the facade of the hotel where the aquarium was located were blown into the street.

The Berlin fire department has been on the scene since 6.10 a.m. (5.10 GMT) with around 100 personnel and the area has been extensively cordoned off. Two people were slightly injured in the incident.

According to the Bild newspaper, the aquarium breakage is a consequence of material fatigue, despite the fact that the AguaDom was reopened in summer 2020 after two and a half years of renovation work at a cost of 2.6 million euros. Among other measures, the silicone seals were renewed and the pool was thoroughly cleaned.

The building complex called Dom-Aquarée houses, among others, the large Sea Life aquarium and the AquaDom and is located near the Berlin Cathedral, Alexanderplatz and Museum Island.

-Thailand News (TN)

