Nationwide Prayers Held for Princess Bajrakitiyabha









BANGKOK, Dec 16 (TNA) – The Department of Religious Affairs organized prayer ceremonies for HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati who is ill.

The department also asked religious organizations to conduct ceremonies at religious places to pray for the good health of the princess.

The Supreme Patriarch ordered all Buddhist temples nationwide and Thai Buddhist temples in other countries to organize prayers by monks and people in the mornings and evenings to seek blessings for the princess.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





