December 17, 2022

Nationwide Prayers Held for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

12 hours ago TN
Buddhists praying at Thai temple

Buddhists praying at Thai temple. Image: Suc (PIxabay).




BANGKOK, Dec 16 (TNA) – The Department of Religious Affairs organized prayer ceremonies for HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati who is ill.

The department also asked religious organizations to conduct ceremonies at religious places to pray for the good health of the princess.

The Supreme Patriarch ordered all Buddhist temples nationwide and Thai Buddhist temples in other countries to organize prayers by monks and people in the mornings and evenings to seek blessings for the princess.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Licensed vendors allowed to sell cannabis buds, says Thai Public Health Ministry

12 hours ago TN
AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium in Berlin, Germany

AquaDom Bursts: the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium spills 1 million liters of water and 1,500 fish into the street

12 hours ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Colder weather forecast for most of Thailand for next four days

12 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Fire damages small part of popular nightclub in Kamala

12 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Licensed vendors allowed to sell cannabis buds, says Thai Public Health Ministry

12 hours ago TN
AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium in Berlin, Germany

AquaDom Bursts: the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium spills 1 million liters of water and 1,500 fish into the street

12 hours ago TN
Buddhists praying at Thai temple

Nationwide Prayers Held for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

12 hours ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Colder weather forecast for most of Thailand for next four days

12 hours ago TN