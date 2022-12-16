Colder weather forecast for most of Thailand for next four days









Temperatures are forecast to fall by another 6-8oC in the north and north-east and by 3-5oC in the eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its peripherals, from tomorrow until Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

The cold weather is the result of the arrival of another strong cold front from China, which is covering the north of Thailand. Temperatures in the low lands of north-eastern and northern provinces will fall to 10-18oC and to 2-10oC in the mountainous areas. Temperatures in the eastern and central provinces, including Bangkok, are forecast to fall to 15-21oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

