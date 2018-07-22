Missing jet-ski rider’s body recovered at Koh Yao Yai

PHUKET: Rescue workers who have been searching for 25-year-old Koset ‘Oat’ Deebukdam, who disappeared while riding a jet-ski off Naka Yai Island after he was caught in the storm that hit Phuket late Tuesday afternoon, are hoping the search is over.
Thalang District Chief Adul Chuthong confirmed the news today (July 22).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
