Teacher kills herself ‘to atone for sins of previous life’

By TN / July 22, 2018

A 40-year-old former contract teacher, who claimed to have memory of her previous life as a soldier who had taken many lives, was found dead by hanging in an apparent suicide at her parents’ home in Suphan Buri province on Sunday morning, police said.

The suicide report of Somkid Ridkanto in Tambon Sa Kaew, Muang district said she had been dead two hours before her body was found under a mango tree within the house compound.

