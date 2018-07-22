Teacher kills herself ‘to atone for sins of previous life’





A 40-year-old former contract teacher, who claimed to have memory of her previous life as a soldier who had taken many lives, was found dead by hanging in an apparent suicide at her parents’ home in Suphan Buri province on Sunday morning, police said.

The suicide report of Somkid Ridkanto in Tambon Sa Kaew, Muang district said she had been dead two hours before her body was found under a mango tree within the house compound.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article