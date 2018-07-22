Marine officials rescue beached dolphin in Trat





TRAT, 22nd July 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has rescued a beached dolphin at Ban Ta Nuk beach in the southeastern province of Trat on Sunday (July 22nd).

The Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Jatuporn Buruspat, said local officials inspected the incident and found out that the dolpin is a 54-centimeter long young finless porpoise. The dolphin is believed to be younger than one month, and it does not having enough energy to swim by itself in rough seas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

