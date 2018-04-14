US, Britain, France Launch Airstrikes in Syria; 13 Missile Shot Down

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – US, British and French forces pounded Syria with airstrikes early on Saturday upon an order by US President Donald Trump. Syria called the attack “violation of international law”.

Trump announced the military action from the White House late on Friday. As he spoke, explosions rocked Damascus, according to Reuters.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron said the UK and France had joined in the attack.

Syrian state media said called the attack a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Russia’s ambassador to the United States said Moscow had warned that “such actions will not be left without consequences”.

In a televised address from the White House, Trump said he had ordered US armed forces to launch “precision strikes” associated with Assad’s chemical weapons capabilities.

“The combined American, British, and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power — military, economic, and diplomatic. We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency