Chemical Attack Claims Signal A New Conspiracy against Damascus: Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi pointed to a recent chemical attack in Syria’s Douma in Eastern Ghouta, stressing that claims that the Syrian government used chemical weapons in the city are “conspiratorial” and “illogical”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the victims of chemical weapons, strongly condemns the use of such weapons by any party and anywhere in the world based on its principled policies and religious and moral teachings,” Qassemi said in a Sunday statement.

Referring to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian army in Douma, Qassemi stated that such claims do not fit the facts on the ground.

The Syrian government has had a good cooperation with the United Nations on chemical matters, Qassemi said, adding that the international community, after Syria’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention, destroyed all the chemical weapons production and manufacturing facilities of the Arab country.

“The Syrian army’s use of chemicals does not seem logical since it has the upper-hand in its war against armed terrorists,” stressed Qassemi.

Tasnim News Agency