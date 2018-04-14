Saturday, April 14, 2018
Home > Asia > Indonesia: Aceh Canings Moved Indoors

Indonesia: Aceh Canings Moved Indoors

Banda Aceh caning, Indonesia
TN Asia 0

Seeking to dampen international criticism and protect children, officials in Indonesia’s Aceh province have decided to move public canings indoors and regulate who can attend.

Henceforth, canings of people convicted of violating Islamic law will take place inside prisons and not in mosque courtyards, where they have been attended by thousands of people, many of whom filmed the spectacle.

Local officials signed off on the change in the provincial capital on Thursday despite protests by a legislator and a group of students who said public canings serve as a deterrent.

“We don’t want implementation of this punishment to get in the way of our foreign relations, because of Islamophobia,” Aceh Gov. Irwandi Yusuf told journalists, explaining why he issued the regulation. He said a limited number of spectators could still watch indoor canings.

“Children are not allowed inside. Visitors can’t bring camera, or cell phones,” he said.

“Can you image if children watch it and see the public cheering, clapping. It is not what Sharia law intends.”

National and international human right activists have been critical of the Aceh canings, calling them human rights violations.

Full story: BenarNews

Nurdin Hasan
Banda Aceh, Indonesia

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Bijapur Jama Masjid, built between 1557 and 1686, is the largest and the first constructed mosque in Bijapur, Karnataka

India Slaps Five-Year Ban On Fiery Islamic Preacher for Hate Speeches

Train station in India

Delhi earns UN carbon credits

Breaking News

Saudi Arabia Wages War on Yemen

Leave a Reply