Expressway in central Bangkok
Bangkok

Woman falls to death from expressway after hit by SUV

By TN / September 3, 2018

A car driving on the shoulder of an elevated expressway hit a parked van during rush hours on Monday morning, sending the van owner into a fatal plunge to the road below.

Expressway police reported the accident around 8.45am on the inbound Chalongrat Expressway near the Sukhumvit 50 exit in Wattana district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

