Eight customers injured in explosion at Bangkok laundry shop





Eight people, five of them women, were injured in the early hours today when an explosion went off at a newly opened laundry shop in Din Daeng district, Bangkok.

Police suspected a gas leak to be the cause of the explosion. They said the Chinese-made coin-operated laundry machines in the shop are powered by cooking gas and some eyewitnesses told police they smelled leaked gas shortly before the blast.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

