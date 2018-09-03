Thai ambulance
Bangkok

Eight customers injured in explosion at Bangkok laundry shop

By TN / September 3, 2018

Eight people, five of them women, were injured in the early hours today when an explosion went off at a newly opened laundry shop in Din Daeng district, Bangkok.

Police suspected a gas leak to be the cause of the explosion. They said the Chinese-made coin-operated laundry machines in the shop are powered by cooking gas and some eyewitnesses told police they smelled leaked gas shortly before the blast.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

