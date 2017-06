KOH SAMUI — Two Full Moon Party-bound Americans were charged Wednesday with stealing a giant wooden elephant from the front of a restaurant while drunk.

The tourists, (names removed), 23 and 22 respectively, allegedly nicked the decorative elephant Monday before loading it onto a rented truck which they transported by ferry Tuesday from Koh Samui to Koh Phangan.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English